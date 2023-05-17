Watch First Round of 2023 PGA Championship online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

After a thrilling Masters Tournament, the 2023 PGA Championship arrives as the second major of the year at Oak Hill Country Club. Read here to find how to watch or live stream free the first round of the tournament in the US.

[Watch 2023 PGA Championship online free on Fubo]

Jon Rahm is the clear favorite to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy as he is living the best moment of his career. During 2023, just in a span of four months, Rahm already has four victories: Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express at La Quinta, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera and the Masters.

However, other big names to follow at the PGA Championship are Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka. Tiger Woods won’t be at Oak Hill because of an injury.

When is the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship?

The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship will be played on Thursday, May 18. This is the 105th edition of the tournament and Pittsford, New York will receive it at famous Oak Hill Country Club.

2023 PGA Championship: How to watch the first round in the US?

The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States to watch it are ESPN and ESPN+.