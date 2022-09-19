His majesty Federer had a long career since the last decade of the 20th century and his career is one of the longest in the 21st century. Check here when he played his first pro match.

The Swiss Maestro, Roger Federer, was born in 1981 in the northwestern part of Switzerland in a city called Basel. From his debut during the last decade of the 20th century it was obvious that he was going to be a big player.

The first time Roger Federer won a Grand Slam tournament was in 2003, during that year he won Wimbledon against Mark Philippoussis in three sets 7–6(7–5), 6–2, 7–6(7–3). But that was going to be only the first of 20 big titles.

But before a Grand Slam, Roger Federer won a tournament part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 in 2002, which at that time was hold as the Hamburg Masters and today is known as the Madrid Open.

When did Roger Federer go pro?

Roger Federer made his professional debut in 1998 in multiple tournaments, but his first match was during the 1998 Swiss Open Gstaad, he lost in the first round against Lucas Arnold Ker. On the other hand the first time he played in a Grand Slam was the following year during the 1998 Australian Open.

Apart from the big titles Federer won double tournaments that include a gold medal during the 2008 olympic games, in total he has two olympic medals, gold in beijing and silver in london. Roger also won three titles as a team player in the Davis Cup and Hopman Cup.

Federer's career is long and successful, he won 1251 games and lost another 275 for a winning percentage of 82%. While his career earnings are estimated at more than $130,000,000 million.