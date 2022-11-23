The big day for the SEC is closer than ever and after a long battle between the best teams, only two will be fighting for the conference title. Check here who they are.

Five SEC teams finished the regular season as ranked as Top 25, and for most of 2022 the conference games were tough for everyone.

The Georgia Bulldogs were likely to be one of the big favorites and they did, they won all the conference games and the non-conference games as well. They are the defending champions.

One of the big disappointments of the SEC in 2022 were the Razorbacks who finished the regular season with 3-4 within the conference and 6-5 overall.

Which football teams will contest the SEC Championship in 2022?

Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are the two teams that will dispute the 2022 SEC championship title, the Tigers won six conference games and lost only one. On the other hand the Bulldogs had a perfect record of 8 wins against SEC rivals.

The LSU Tigers haven't won a national title since 2019, and they are playing the 2022 NCAA football season with a new head coach which is something special for the Tigers and their new head coach Brian Kelly.

The Bulldogs are natty defending champions, they are big favorites to win the conference championship and the CFP.