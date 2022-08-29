The Williams sisters are one of the best tennis players in the world, they have dominated almost all tournaments and are considered the best U.S. players of the 21st century. Check here their age gap.

Serena Williams may be close to retirement according to what she said in an interview with Vogue, but if she retires tomorrow it's unlikely another woman will achieve what Serena did during her pro days playing tennis.

The last time Serena Williams won a big tournament was in 2017 when she defeated her sister, Venus Williams at the Australian Open that year. It was an epic game, but Venus Williams is also a winner like Serena, she has 73 finals won, a little less than Serena with 98 finals won.

Venus Williams has had to go through a harder path than Serena, since in 2011 she was diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome (autoimmune disease). Since then her tennis level dropped a bit and it is notable in her personal stats with only two tournament titles between 2011 and 2022.

Who is the older sister, Venus or Serena Williams?

Venus Williams played her first Australian Open in 1994, but during that time she didn't win anything and it wasn't until 2000 that she was going to win her first big tournament at Wimbledon. Venus was born on June 17, 1980, she is 42 years old in 2022.

On the other hand, Serena Williams debuted in Australia in 1995, she didn't win either, but in 1999 Serena won the US Open. Serena is a little younger than her sister, she was born on September 26, 1981, she will be 41 years old in 2022.

Serena has won 11 times over her sister, the most recent victory being in 2020 during the Top Seed Open. Venus Williams has only 5 wins against Serena and the last time she won a game was in 2019 during the Italian Open.