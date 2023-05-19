The 2023 PGA Championship is underway at Oak Hill Country Club. The 105th edition of the tournament has Justin Thomas as its defending champion and now, in the second major of the year, the big question is if LIV golfers are allowed to participate.

LIV is a professional golf tour which has divided the sport and the public opinion. This ‘new tour’ has taken away players from the PGA Tour by offering them incredible amounts of money. Because the LIV is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour simply cannot compete with the checks that have been offered to many golfers.

So, considering all LIV players have been banned from the PGA Tour, thousands of fans wonder what will happen at the 2023 PGA Championship. Read here to find out the answer.

How many LIV golfers are playing in the 2023 PGA Championship?

LIV golfers will be allowed to play in the 2023 PGA Championship. At the moment, despite the controversy, all those players have the chance to compete in the four majors.

These are the LIV players at Oak Hill: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieteres, Patrick Reed, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.

The selection process was completed through different criteria. For example, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are former PGA Championship winners. Another way of entry is being a recent major champion: Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. The rest got in thanks to their ranking and last year’s results at the tournament in Southern Hills.