How many players make the cut in the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship has started at Oak Hill Country Club. Justin Thomas will try to defend the title after that epic win last year in a three-hole playoff against Will Zalatoris in Southern Hills.

However, this time everyone’s chasing Jon Rahm. The No.1 ranked player in the world has won four tournaments in a span of only five months including The Masters at Augusta National.

It’s gonna be a tremendous battle with other names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Read here to find out how many players will make the cut.

The PGA Championship works differently than other majors regarding the famous cut. In this case, the Top 70 players plus ties after the first two rounds will get a chance to play during the weekend.

This means that the distance in strokes between the leader and the rest of the players on the field is not considered to make the cut as it happens in other events. No ten-shot rule applies here.

For example, in the Masters Tournament, only the Top 50 players and tied after 36 holes make the cut regardless if they finished or not within ten shots of the first place.