Breanna Stewart has been playing for the New York Liberty since 2023, she was also part of the Huskies during her college years at UConn.

She is a WNBA Champion, two rings playing for the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020, but after winning those big titles she spent time playing overseas.

New York Liberty do not have WNBA Championship titles, they only have 3 conference titles and the last time they won their conference was in 2002.

What record in WNBA history was set by Breanna Stewart?

She recently scored 45 points during a game against Indiana Fever on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Stewart was able to score those 45 points in less than 30 minutes therefore those 45 points are the most points scored by a player in 30 minutes or less in the history of the league. (ESPN Stats).

Stewart is likely to become one of the key players during the 2023 season for the New York Liberty, they want to win a big title but there is still a long way to go until the playoffs.