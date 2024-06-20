Caitlin Clark had very kind words for Cameron Brink after learning she won't be able to play in 2024 Paris Olympics and the rest of 2024 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark is producing a revolution in the WNBA. Following an extraordinary college career with Iowa, the impact is tremendous in jersey sales, TV ratings and attendance records.

The Indiana Fever have become the favorite team for millions of fans even if they’re not favorites to win the championship. That attention around Clark has produced controversial episodes with players like Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Caitlin Clark won’t play in the 2024 Olympics alongside many stars of the WNBA. In fact, experts thought this was the perfect time to boost women’s basketball at the international level as Cameron Brink was also set to participate as face of the new generation.

Caitlin Clark sends emotional message to Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the rest of the season in the WNBA. Furthermore, she won’t be able to compete in the 3×3 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This was Caitlin Clark’s reaction:

“It’s obviously devastating. You don’t want to see anybody deal with any sort of injury and obviously an injury of that magnitude. I know she’s the type of person that will be able to get through it and come through it stronger, but it just breaks your heart.”

Brink confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post guaranteeing she’ll be back soon with the Los Angeles Sparks. “You never think it will happen to you and despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom, but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life. I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball, it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”