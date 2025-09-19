Andre Agassi believes Carlos Alcaraz has combined qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz’s rapid rise on the ATP Tour has drawn countless comparisons to Rafael Nadal, not only because of their shared Spanish heritage but also due to their similar playing styles. Over time, Alcaraz has developed a more complete game, and Andre Agassi believes he now combines qualities of Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

Speaking to the ATP’s official site ahead of the Laver Cup in San Francisco, the American legend praised Alcaraz for his achievements and his ability to mix the strengths of three of tennis’ greatest players.

“There’s not a place in the world where he goes and he’s not the crowd favourite,” Agassi said. “And for obvious reasons. What he’s brought to the game is a mixture of the last generation we had“.

“I know Novak is still playing, but Novak, Roger and Rafa — he’s like a combination of all of them in one, with the RPMs he can put on the ball, the defense that he has like Novak, the feel that he has like Federer. To see that in one person on a tennis court is remarkable,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi during a practise session prior to the Laver Cup. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Patrick Rafter about Alcaraz’s greatness

Patrick Rafter, former world No. 1 and vice-captain of Team World under Agassi, was also impressed by Alcaraz’s all-around game, highlighting his power and footwork.

“He can produce power from anywhere and no one has that power,” Rafter said. “He’s probably one of the greatest movers we’ve ever seen in the game of tennis. That combination is pretty impressive, plus he’s got all the shots”.

Agassi and Rafter will face Alcaraz when the Spaniard plays doubles with Jakub Mensik for Team Europe on Saturday, September 20, against Alex Michelsen and Taylor Fritz of Team World.

“[He is] one of the most explosive, dynamic players that the game has ever seen,” Agassi added about Alcaraz. “I’ve seen him play live a few times, but to be down there on the court next to it will be something special”.

