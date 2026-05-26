Clement Tabur’s profile: Who is the French tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

Clement Tabur has quietly climbed through the ATP circuit before landing in the spotlight at Roland Garros. As interest in the French tennis player grows, fans are searching for his ranking, background, career path and more.

For years, French tennis has searched for the next breakout name beyond the country’s established stars, and Clement Tabur is beginning to enter that conversation. Since then, he has steadily climbed the ATP rankings.

He is not the typical power-based modern tennis player, but he has built his game around movement, consistency and sharp baseline play. The right-hander, who uses a two-handed backhand, first made headlines as a junior.

He partnered fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston to win the boys’ doubles title at the 2018 Australian Open. Now approaching the best ranking of his career, he has started to test himself against higher-level opponents on the ATP Tour.

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How old is Clement Tabur?

Clement Tabur is 26 years old. The tennis player was born on January 24, 2000, in Reims, France, and belongs to a generation of French prospects that includes several players who emerged through the Challenger and ITF circuits.

Clement Tabur during the Australian Open 2018 Junior Championships (Source: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

While he did not explode onto the ATP Tour as a teenager, he steadily improved his ranking through years of experience on clay and indoor hard courts across Europe. His patience and consistency have helped him remain competitive.

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The Frenchman turned professional in 2016 and has spent much of his career building momentum in Futures and Challenger events. That long development process has made him a recognizable name among dedicated tennis followers.

How tall is Clement Tabur?

Clement Tabur is 5-foot-8 (173 cm) tall. Despite not having the height advantage of many modern ATP players, Tabur has built his game around movement, endurance and baseline consistency.

His playing style relies more on court coverage and rhythm than overwhelming power. He uses a two-handed backhand and is known for extending rallies, particularly on clay courts where his defensive skills become more effective.

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His physical profile has often made him an underdog against bigger hitters, but he has managed to stay competitive thanks to strong conditioning and tactical discipline. Those qualities have helped him collect several ITF titles.

Who is Clement Tabur’s coach?

Clement Tabur is coached by Arthur Dreillard. The French coach has worked closely with him during the most successful stretch of the player’s professional career, including his rise into the ATP Top 200 and his breakthrough performances on the Challenger Tour.

Under Dreillard’s guidance, he has steadily improved his consistency on clay courts and lower-level ATP events. The partnership helped the French player capture the first Challenger title of his career at the 2026 Tallahassee Challenger, a victory that pushed him to a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 167.

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What is Clement Tabur’s ATP ranking?

Clement Tabur is currently ranked No. 171 in the ATP singles rankings, while his career-high ranking is No. 165. He reached that career-best mark on November 10, 2025, according to the official ATP Tour rankings history.

Clement Tabur competes during the Australian Open 2018 Junior Championships (Source: Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

His rise into the Top 200 came after several productive seasons on the ITF and Challenger circuits, where he consistently collected ranking points through deep tournament runs.

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Although he spent years competing mostly outside the ATP spotlight, his steady progression eventually earned him direct entry opportunities into bigger Challenger events and Grand Slam qualifying draws.

He has continued to gain visibility in 2026, especially after receiving a wildcard into Roland Garros and facing world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. That matchup introduced Tabur to a much wider international audience.

How much prize money has Clement Tabur earned?

Clement Tabur has earned more than $531,264 in official ATP career prize money, with some databases listing his total above $600,000. The ATP Tour currently lists his official combined singles and doubles earnings at $531,264.

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Most of his earnings have come from lower-tier professional tournaments. Like many players outside the Top 100, he has spent much of his career traveling through the Challenger and ITF circuits, where prize money is significantly lower.

Clement Tabur’s career highlights

Won the 2018 Australian Open boys’ doubles title alongside fellow French player Hugo Gaston, defeating Rudolf Molleker and Henri Squire in the final. That victory marked one of Tabur’s first major international breakthroughs as a junior player.

Earned a bronze medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in boys’ doubles, again partnering with Hugo Gaston during a successful junior season.

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Reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 198 after years of climbing through the ITF and Challenger circuits. Breaking into the Top 200 represented the best ranking stretch of his professional career.

Won multiple ITF singles and doubles titles during his development years on the professional tour, helping establish himself as a consistent Challenger-level competitor.

Captured a Challenger title in singles and another in doubles, adding important milestones to his professional résumé as he transitioned from junior success into the ATP system.

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Made appearances in Grand Slam qualifying draws, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, gaining experience against higher-level competition on the international stage.

Played in the main draw of Roland Garros, a significant moment for any French player. Competing at his home Grand Slam brought added attention to his career.

Faced world No. 1 Jannik Sinner at the 2026 French Open, one of the highest-profile matches of his career and a major exposure moment in front of a global audience.