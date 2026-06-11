Serena Williams explains stunning tennis return ahead of 2026 Wimbledon

Nearly four years after walking away from professional tennis, Serena Williams is back and winning. After an impressive doubles victory at Queen's, the 44-year-old legend revealed the surprisingly simple reason behind her comeback, while speculation continues to grow about a potential Wimbledon return.

Few expected Serena Williams to return to professional tennis nearly four years after announcing her retirement. Yet the 24-time Grand Slam champion surprised the sports world this week when she stepped back onto the court at the Queen’s Club Championships.

Williams teamed up with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko in doubles, and the pair immediately made an impact. In their opening match, they defeated the No. 3-seeded team of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6, 6-2, showcasing a level that left many wondering whether the tennis legend still has more to offer.

Following the victory, Williams was asked what motivated her comeback after such a lengthy absence from the sport and, of course, her chance to play at Wimbledon.

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Why did Serena Williams return to tennis?

Serena Williams gave a characteristically candid answer. “I had nothing better to do. I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer. So, why not?”

While the response was delivered with humor, her performance suggested there may be more behind the comeback than simply staying busy. Despite being 44 years old, Williams showed flashes of the power, movement, and competitive fire that made her one of the greatest players in tennis history.

She also spoke glowingly about her partnership with Mboko. “It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Vicky. We’ve never played together but it felt so natural.”

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Will Serena Williams play singles at Wimbledon 2026?

That is now the biggest question surrounding Serena Williams’ return. After displaying such a solid level at Queen’s, speculation has intensified about whether she could attempt a singles comeback at Wimbledon and pursue a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

However, an unexpected setback has temporarily halted the momentum of her doubles campaign. Mboko was forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a knee injury during her singles match on Wednesday, meaning the Williams-Mboko team will not be able to compete in the quarterfinals.

For now, Williams’ next scheduled stop is Berlin, where tennis fans will be watching closely for any indication about her future plans. Whether this comeback remains a brief doubles appearance or evolves into a full-fledged singles return at Wimbledon could become one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 tennis season.