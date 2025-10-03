He’s a former top 10 and Olympic medalist who holds an impressive negative record

Breaking into the ATP tour in the 1990s was no easy feat. The era was dominated by legends like Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi. Amidst such competition, Marc Rosset carved out an impressive career, claiming titles over some of tennis’s biggest names. His success extended beyond singles, as he also excelled in doubles, winning a Grand Slam along the way.

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Rosset developed a passion for tennis from a young age. He shone on the junior circuit, reaching as high as No. 4 in the world, and turned professional in 1988. His first ATP title came in 1989 at Geneva, where he defeated Guillermo Perez Roldan, followed by a 1990 victory in Lyon against tennis legend Mats Wilander.

Rosset’s career pinnacle came at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Competing on clay against top players like Goran Ivanisevic, Becker, Sergi Bruguera, and Sampras, Rosset emerged victorious, defeating Spain’s Jordi Arrese in the final to claim the gold medal.

A remarkable singles career

After winning the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Marc Rosset continued his rise, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous players on the ATP Tour. He excelled on both clay and hard courts, showcasing a versatile game that made him a tough opponent.

Between 1993 and 1995, Rosset claimed an impressive seven titles and reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 in the world. In the latter half of the 1990s, he added six more titles to his resume, including victories over top players like Yevgeny Kafelnikov and a young Roger Federer. Rosset retired from professional tennis in 2005, leaving behind a legacy of consistent success on the tour.

A stellar doubles career

Rosset was not only a top singles player but also excelled in doubles throughout his career, partnering with a variety of players. His most successful partnership was with fellow Swiss Jakob Hlasek, with whom he claimed several significant titles. Together, they won the 1992 French Open and the 1992 Rome Masters 1000.

In total, Rosset captured eight doubles titles and reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 8 in the world, cementing his status as a versatile and accomplished player on the ATP Tour.

The unwanted record

Despite his successes, Rosset also holds an infamous record: he hit the most double faults in a single match in professional tennis history, with 30 against Arnaud Clement in the 2001 Davis Cup quarterfinals. He even appears in the top five for the category, having served 26 double faults against Michael Joyce in the first round at Wimbledon in 1995.

Life after tennis

Since retiring in 2005, Rosset has remained active in tennis, serving as director of the Geneva ATP 250 and appearing at events like the 2019 Laver Cup, invited by friend Roger Federer. He also regularly provides analysis and commentary on the sport.

Marc Rosset with John Isner and Alexander Zverev during the Laver Cup. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rosset on today’s stars

In 2024, Rosset praised the current crop of players, highlighting Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as standout talents. “Behind Sinner and Alcaraz, I see a huge gap with players who are too stereotyped. Alcaraz is the only one really doing a lot of different things, and I think he and Sinner have a clear path ahead,” he told L’Equipe.