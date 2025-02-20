It is not the ‘Big Three’: Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander picks the best forehand of all time

When it comes to the debate over the greatest of all time, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal usually dominate the conversation. However, former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes none of them possess the “best forehand” in tennis history.

During the 2024 Australian Open, Wilander claimed that Carlos Alcaraz holds that honor. Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander analyzed the forehand of the young Spaniard, who has already won four Grand Slam titles, after his quarterfinal win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

“He’s got so many options: he can go inside out, inside in, drop shot—both ways as well. And he can loop it up the way Rafa Nadal can. You’ve got to stay away from his forehand or you’re going to have a very long day,” Wilander explained.

“It’s not easy for me to analyze something that I don’t understand. Alcaraz’s forehand placement is highly unusual,” he added. “He went 63% of the time into Kecmanovic’s forehand. That’s usually the strength of most tennis players, and only 25% to the backhand.”

Carlos Alcaraz has one of the best forehands ever (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wilander praised Alcaraz’s power and precision, saying, “He hits the ball so hard that no one expects this kind of tennis because no one else does it, really. The acceleration is incredible. In terms of technique, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better forehand. It’s not the big, loopy Rafa, it’s better than Djokovic.”

Alcaraz’s response to Nadal forehand comparison

While Alcaraz’s forehand has drawn praise from the sport’s elite, the 21-year-old remained humble when asked if his shot surpasses Nadal’s, who had one of the strongest forehands on tour.

“I am at the start of my career, so I have to choose Rafa’s forehand at the moment,” Alcaraz said after beating Holger Rune at the Six Kings Slam in October 2024. “But I am really happy with my forehand as well, so let’s see at the end of my career who has the better forehand.”

Mats Wilander’s achievements

Mats Wilander won seven Grand Slam singles titles between 1982 and 1988, excelling on all surfaces. In 1988, he won the US Open, becoming the first man in the Open Era to win majors on clay, grass, and hard courts. That same year, he reached World No. 1 after claiming three Grand Slam titles.

Wilander also led Sweden to three Davis Cup victories and won 33 career singles titles. Known for his adaptability and consistency, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002.