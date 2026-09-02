Jurij Rodionov’s profile: Who is the Austrian tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career milestones and more

Jurij Rodionov’s rise in tennis has been shaped by key breakthroughs, big stages and hard-fought battles. The Austrian has plenty of storylines behind his name, making his journey one worth following closely.

Jurij Rodionov has spent much of his career building his name away from the biggest stages, but the he has put together several milestones that make his rise worth following. He has developed into a familiar name on the ATP Tour.

He combines his size with a left-handed game. His breakthrough came through the Challenger circuit, where he has won eight titles, while his run to the 2021 Stuttgart semifinals marked an important step at ATP Tour level.

He has continued to chase opportunities on the biggest stages, including qualifying for the 2026 US Open and earning a first-round victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

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How old is Jurij Rodionov?

Jurij Rodionov is 27 years old. The Austrian tennis player was born on May 16, 1999, in Nuremberg, Germany, and represents Austria on the ATP Tour.

Jurij Rodionov during the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifier second round match (Source: David Balogh/Getty Images for ITF)

He was born to Belarusian parents who had moved to Germany from Belarus in 1996. His family relocated to Austria when he was still a child, and he has grown up representing the country in international competition. His ATP profile notes that he has been in Austria since the age of two.

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How tall is Jurij Rodionov?

Jurij Rodionov is 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters) tall. His height gives the left-handed Austrian an obvious physical advantage, particularly on serve and from the back of the court.

He weighs around 183-184 pounds (83 kg) and plays left-handed with a two-handed backhand. His preferred surface is indoor hard court, according to his ATP profile.

Jurij Rodionov’s social media

Jurij Rodionov is active on social media under the handle @JurijRodionov on X. His account is listed among the professional tennis players followed by the official Davis Cup account.

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His social media presence offers a closer look at his life away from competition, including training, tournaments and moments from his career. A number of tennis organizations and tournament accounts also regularly post about the Austrian.

What is Jurij Rodionov’s current ranking?

Jurij Rodionov is ranked No. 143 in the ATP singles rankings, according to the latest tournament profile available ahead of the 2026 US Open. His career-best ranking remains No. 87, which he reached on February 19, 2024.

The 2026 season has included several encouraging results for him. He reached the final of the Dublin Challenger in June, the semifinals in Madrid and Cherbourg, and then successfully came through qualifying at the US Open.

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That US Open run also produced one of the most notable results of his season. After defeating Kimmer Coppejans, Frederico Ferreira Silva and Jacob Fearnley in qualifying, he beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the main draw, 7-6(2), 6-0, 7-6(4), to reach the second round in New York.

At what age did Jurij Rodionov start playing tennis?

Jurij Rodionov started playing tennis at the age of four. Interestingly, tennis was not initially his first choice: he wanted to play soccer, but children in his hometown could not start organized football until they were six.

That early introduction eventually led him toward a professional career. He reached as high as No. 7 in the junior world rankings and earned his first ATP ranking point at 16, in November 2015. He turned professional in 2017.

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His first major breakthrough came in 2018, when he won his first Challenger match in Almaty and subsequently entered the Top 300. His development accelerated again in 2020, when he won Challenger titles in Dallas and Morelos.

Who is Jurij Rodionov’s coach?

Jurij Rodionov currently works with coaches Gary Mueller and Florian Pernhaupt.

Pernhaupt has been an important figure in Rodionov’s development for years, working with him as an athletic trainer as well as helping with areas such as fitness and analysis. Rodionov has previously described his older brother Egor and Pernhaupt as key figures in his career.

Jurij Rodionov during the Davis Cup match in 2021 (Source: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

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He has also worked with several notable coaches during his career. His 2020 breakthrough came while working with Argentine touring coach Javier Frana, and he was part of Wolfgang Thiem’s training group during that period.

How much prize money has Jurij Rodionov earned?

Jurij Rodionov has earned approximately $1.79 million in career prize money. His earnings have accumulated through ATP Tour events, Grand Slam appearances and the Challenger circuit.

Jurij Rodionov’s career highlights

2017 — Junior breakthrough: Rodionov climbed as high as No. 7 in the ITF junior rankings. One of his biggest junior results came at Wimbledon, where he reached the boys’ singles quarterfinals and the boys’ doubles final alongside Michael Vrbensky.

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2018 — First Challenger title: Rodionov captured his first ATP Challenger title in Almaty, a result that helped him break into the Top 300 for the first time.

2020 — Challenger breakout: The Austrian enjoyed a particularly strong start to the 2020 season, winning back-to-back Challenger titles in Dallas and Morelos. He won 15 of 17 matches during February and emerged as one of the leading performers on the Challenger circuit.

2020 — First Grand Slam main-draw win: At Roland-Garros, Rodionov qualified for the main draw and produced a memorable comeback against Jeremy Chardy. He recovered from two sets down, saved two match points and eventually won the deciding set 10-8 to claim his first tour-level victory.

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2020 — Upset of Denis Shapovalov: Later that year in Vienna, Rodionov recorded one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating then-No. 12 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5. It was his first victory over a Top 15 player.

2021 — Stuttgart breakthrough: Playing as a wild card at the Stuttgart Open, Rodionov reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal and semifinal. His run included a victory over No. 22 Alex de Minaur, giving him another Top 30 win. He eventually withdrew from his semifinal against Marin Cilic.

2022 and 2023 — Challenger success: Rodionov continued to build his résumé on the Challenger circuit, winning titles in Biel in both 2022 and 2023. Those results were part of his progression toward the Top 100.

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2023 — First Top 100 ranking: Rodionov broke into the ATP Top 100 for the first time in August 2023, an important milestone after years of climbing through the Challenger rankings.

2023 — Astana quarterfinal: As a qualifier in Astana, Rodionov reached his second ATP Tour quarterfinal, defeating No. 27 Sebastián Báez along the way. It marked his third career victory over a Top 30 opponent.

2024 — Career-high ranking: One of the biggest moments of Rodionov’s career came in February 2024. He won the Koblenz Challenger, defeating Brandon Nakashima in the final, and climbed to a career-high No. 87 in the ATP rankings.

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2025 — Eighth Challenger title: Rodionov added another Challenger trophy in Bonn, bringing his career total to eight Challenger titles.

2026 — Grand Slam qualifying success: Rodionov qualified for both Roland-Garros and the US Open in 2026. At Roland-Garros, he did so without dropping a set, while his US Open campaign represented another opportunity to return to the Grand Slam main draw.

Career résumé: Overall, Rodionov has played 15 Challenger finals and won eight, while his ATP career has been highlighted by his Stuttgart semifinal, multiple Top 30 victories and a career-best No. 87 ranking.