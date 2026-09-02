Lloyd Harris’ profile: Who is the South African tennis player? Age, height, career, ranking, coach and more

Lloyd Harris has carved out a place among South Africa’s leading tennis names, but his road to the ATP Tour has had plenty of twists. What shaped the player behind the results?

Lloyd Harris is no stranger to big moments. The South African has faced some of the biggest names in tennis and produced results that put him firmly on the map, including a memorable 2021 season.

His rise has not been a straight line. After breaking into the Top 100, he reached a career-high No. 31 and made the US Open quarterfinals, only for injuries to interrupt his progress. A wrist surgery in 2022 forced him to fight his way back.

The comeback has already produced signs of life. He returned to the Challenger circuit in 2026 and won titles in Soma Bay and Tenerife, adding another chapter to a career that has included major wins, Grand Slam runs and plenty of resilience.

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How old is Lloyd Harris?

Lloyd Harris is 29 years old. The tennis player was born on February 24, 1997, in Cape Town, South Africa. He turned professional in 2015 and has spent more than a decade competing on the ATP Tour.

Lloyd Harris on Day One of the Lexus Birmingham Open in 2025 (Source: Cameron Smith/Getty Images for LTA)

He has established himself as one of the most experienced players from South Africa on the men’s professional circuit. His career has included appearances at all four Grand Slam tournaments and a run into the world’s Top 50.

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How tall is Lloyd Harris?

Lloyd Harris is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms) and plays right-handed, using a two-handed backhand.

His frame has been particularly valuable behind his serve, which is one of the defining weapons of his game. Harris has traditionally been at his most dangerous when he can dictate points with his first serve and powerful groundstrokes.

Lloyd Harris’s social media

Lloyd Harris is active on social media under the handle @lloydharris63. He uses his platforms to share updates from tournaments, training sessions and his life on the professional tennis circuit.

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What is Lloyd Harris’ current ranking?

Lloyd Harris is ranked No. 139 in the ATP singles rankings, according to the Australian Open’s player profile updated on September 2, 2026. His career-high ranking is No. 31, which he reached on September 13, 2021.

The ranking represents a significant chapter in a career that has also included periods outside the Top 100. He reached No. 31 during his breakthrough 2021 season, when he established himself as a serious threat against higher-ranked opponents.

At what age did Lloyd Harris start playing tennis?

Lloyd Harris started playing tennis when he was three years old. He also participated in rugby, cricket, athletics and swimming while growing up in South Africa, and did not commit exclusively to tennis until he was around 15.

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That multi-sport background was part of his development before he eventually chose tennis as his professional path. He turned pro in 2015 and began climbing through the lower levels of the men’s game before breaking into the ATP Tour.

Who is Lloyd Harris’ coach?

Lloyd Harris is coached by Anthony Harris, who is not related to the South African player. Anthony Harris works with him in Cape Town and has been identified as his coach in player profiles and interviews.

Lloyd Harris on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 (Source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

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The coaching relationship has been part of his long-term development, particularly as he has dealt with the physical challenges that have interrupted portions of his career. He underwent major right-wrist surgery in 2022 and later required back surgery, making his return to competition an important part of his recent story.

How much prize money has Lloyd Harris earned?

Lloyd Harris has earned $4,768,889 in career prize money, according to his Australian Open profile updated in September 2026.

The figure includes his earnings from singles and doubles competition throughout his professional career. His biggest financial season came in 2021, when he earned more than $1.38 million.

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Lloyd Harris’ career highlights

2018 — First ATP Tour win: Harris qualified for the Chengdu Open and earned his first ATP Tour victory by defeating Gael Monfils. The result was an early indication of his potential against established opponents.

2019 — Top 100 breakthrough: Harris broke into the ATP Top 100 for the first time in February and continued climbing throughout the season. He eventually reached No. 82 and also made the Chengdu semifinals.

2019 — Victory over Alex de Minaur: At the Tokyo tournament, Harris defeated then-No. 25 Alex de Minaur, saving two match points in what was described by the ATP as the biggest win of his career at that stage.

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2020 — First ATP final: Harris reached his first ATP Tour singles final in Adelaide, where he lost to Andrey Rublev. The run represented another important step in his rise toward the upper levels of the tour.

2021 — Dubai final: Harris reached another ATP final in Dubai, defeating several strong opponents before losing to Aslan Karatsev in the championship match.

2021 — Career-high No. 31: His results during the 2021 season pushed Harris to a career-best No. 31 on September 13, 2021, still the highest ranking of his career.

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2021 — US Open quarterfinal: Harris enjoyed his deepest Grand Slam run at the 2021 US Open, reaching the quarterfinals. It remains one of the defining achievements of his career and helped make 2021 his standout season.

2022 — Wrist surgery setback: A major right-wrist injury forced Harris to undergo surgery in June 2022, interrupting the momentum he had built during his breakthrough period.

2023 — Return to form: Harris continued rebuilding his ranking and added a doubles title, while competing successfully across the ATP Tour and Grand Slam events.

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2025 — Wimbledon comeback: After another major injury setback involving his back, Harris returned to Wimbledon in 2025. The ATP documented his difficult recovery and described the tournament as an important redemption moment in his career.