Not Rafael Nadal: Andy Roddick compares Carlos Alcaraz to another member of the ‘Big Three’

Carlos Alcaraz recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after defeating Jannik Sinner in the US Open final, securing his sixth career Grand Slam. His rapid rise to the top has drawn frequent comparisons to Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. However, former world No. 1 Andy Roddick sees similarities between the young Spaniard and another member of the “Big Three”.

Alcaraz cruised through the New York Major, dropping just one set in the entire tournament—against Sinner in the final. His dominance reminded Roddick of the best moments of Roger Federer. “I saw a fearless Carlos with every ball, his way of hitting the slice now is something different, a bit like Federer,” Roddick said on the Served podcast.

The American also suggested that Alcaraz may have studied Grigor Dimitrov’s Wimbledon match against Sinner, in which the Bulgarian led two sets to none before retiring due to injury.

“I think he was watching the Dimitrov versus Sinner match at Wimbledon, what the Bulgarian did before having to retire when he was leading by two sets to zero, or at least I think that match had an impact on his tactics, as he used that shot several times,” Roddick added.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning match point to defeat Jannik Sinner. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

He also praised Alcaraz’s improved serve. “Obviously, it is clear that his serve has considerably improved compared to the past. His first serve is becoming more powerful and effective, which is not fun for the rest of his opponents,” Roddick said.

Roddick on the new rivalry stepping into the Big Three’s shadow

With Novak Djokovic now the last active member of the Big Three, tennis fans had felt a void without a rivalry as intense as the one between Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer.

However, the rapid rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has quickly filled that gap. The last eight Grand Slam titles have been claimed by either Sinner or Alcaraz. The Spaniard won Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025, as well as Wimbledon in 2024, while the Italian captured the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, the 2024 US Open, and most recently Wimbledon, where he defeated Alcaraz in the final.

For Roddick, this emerging rivalry between the young stars is a major positive for the sport. “The reality is that this new rivalry is a true gift for us and for the world of tennis in general,” Roddick said. “I can only have words of respect for these two boys. We are fortunate to see how they have immediately filled the void left by the ‘Big 3’ and Serena Williams. Again, they are a gift for tennis”.

