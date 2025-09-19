Report: Chinese government accused of stealing Jannik Sinner’s brain data for military purposes

According to a recent report, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner may have had his brainwave data stolen by a company that manufactures electronic headbands designed to improve focus and reduce stress. The company, which reportedly has ties to the Chinese government, is accused of transferring the collected data overseas.

The allegations were detailed by investigative journalist Pablo Torre of Hunterbrook, who previously exposed the salary cap fraud case involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Torre claims that BrainCo, a firm based in Hangzhou and founded by Han Bicheng, used its “FocusCalm” headbands to gather brainwave information from several elite athletes.

Sinner was allegedly among those targeted, along with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, tennis world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

Torre’s investigation suggests the data wasn’t limited to sports performance purposes. Instead, it was allegedly sent back to China to help train military personnel in preparation for potential future conflicts.

Sinner set for Asian hard-court swing

After losing the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is scheduled to begin his Asian hard-court swing later this month, starting with the ATP 500 in Tokyo from September 24–30.

The Italian will then compete at the China Open in Beijing, which runs from September 25 to October 1, before heading to Kazakhstan for the ATP 250 event. His schedule also includes the Shanghai Masters, a key ATP 1000 tournament, taking place October 1–12.