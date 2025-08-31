Trending topics:
US Open

Where to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Arthur Rinderknech plays against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open fourth round. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesCarlos Alcaraz of Spain

Arthur Rinderknech will face off against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open fourth round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA on Fubo]

Carlos Alcaraz has been absolutely dominant at the US Open, sweeping through his first three matches without dropping a set and surrendering just 10 games across his last two contests. The Spanish star is making a clear case as one of the tournament’s top title contenders.

In the fourth round, he’ll run into Arthur Rinderknech, who has battled through challenging matches of his own and now looks to test Alcaraz’s formidable form and potentially pull off a major upset.

Advertisement

When will the Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Arthur Rinderknech takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open fourth round this Sunday, August 31. The action will start at 1:30 PM (ET).

Arthur Rinderknech of France – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Arthur Rinderknech of France – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM
CT: 12:30 PM
MT: 11:30 AM
PT: 10:30 AM

Not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: John McEnroe names the most talented player he’s ever seen

see also

Not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: John McEnroe names the most talented player he’s ever seen

How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Arthur Rinderknech and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Alverca vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Alverca vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Cowboys legend could have prevented Micah Parsons' trade
NFL

Cowboys legend could have prevented Micah Parsons' trade

Better Collective Logo