Where to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Arthur Rinderknech will face off against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open fourth round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Carlos Alcaraz has been absolutely dominant at the US Open, sweeping through his first three matches without dropping a set and surrendering just 10 games across his last two contests. The Spanish star is making a clear case as one of the tournament’s top title contenders.

In the fourth round, he’ll run into Arthur Rinderknech, who has battled through challenging matches of his own and now looks to test Alcaraz’s formidable form and potentially pull off a major upset.

When will the Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Arthur Rinderknech takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open fourth round this Sunday, August 31. The action will start at 1:30 PM (ET).

Arthur Rinderknech of France – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Arthur Rinderknech and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.