Aaron Rodgers gets clear message from Steelers teammate on Pittsburgh return

Aaron Rodgers earned plenty of praise and support from wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who spent the season with him in Pittsburgh. The offensive player was clear in saying he would welcome seeing Rodgers return for another year with the Steelers, pointing out that the veteran quarterback still has the arm strength to do it.

“I’ll let him make his decision, but obviously I want him to come back and play for the Steelers. I thought he did a really good job this past year, working through some things. I think he’s still got the best arm in the NFL, the way that he can still sling it,” Skowronek told Steelers Now on Feb. 4.

Skowronek said he was more than impressed with Rodgers. “I was shocked. I was like, he’s how old? He can still throw the ball really well, so I think we can win football games with him and get to where we want to go with him, so I hope he comes back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How strong has the Rodgers–Skowronek connection been?

In reality, nothing particularly special. Skowronek appeared in 17 games with the Steelers last season and started three of them. He did score one touchdown, a 22-yard pass from Rodgers against the Jets in the first quarter. It was his first touchdown since 2023.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Skowronek finished with four receptions on six targets from Rodgers last season. Even so, he has shown full support for the veteran’s return after a year in which Rodgers threw 24 touchdowns, the seventh-lowest total of his 21-year NFL career.

Advertisement

Rodgers had a fairly solid season with the Steelers. The team did reach the playoffs, but it was not enough to advance to the Super Bowl. On a personal level, Rodgers did snap a three-year stretch without a playoff appearance, something he had not done since 2021.