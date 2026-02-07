Dodgers bring back 2025 World Series champion catcher to strengthen roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back a familiar face from their 2025 World Series championship team. Three months after losing him on waivers, the team has re-acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt, who played a supporting role in last year’s championship run.
Rortvedt, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, just days after being designated for assignment. The move fills a gap on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster behind starting catcher Will Smith, who caught every inning of the 2025 postseason.
The catcher’s return comes after a brief stint with the Reds following the Dodgers’ earlier waiver loss in November. Rortvedt served as the backup to Smith throughout the 2025 playoffs, helping Los Angeles win a seven-game World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays.
In limited postseason action, he went 3-for-6 with an RBI in the NL Wild Card series and appeared in 11 innings during the NL Division Series. Despite his modest career numbers—a .190/.279/.270 slash line with nine home runs and 52 RBIs over 227 regular-season games—Rortvedt’s experience with championship baseball gives him value as a reliable backup.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Dodgers meet on the mound. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Implications for the Dodgers’ catching depth
Before re-acquiring Rortvedt, the Dodgers only had Smith and Dalton Rushing on the 40-man roster at catcher. Minor league veteran Eliezer Alfonzo, a non-roster invitee, will now face a tougher path to make the major league team in case of injury.
see also
NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues
With the postseason-tested catcher back, Los Angeles strengthens its depth behind the plate while keeping a key part of its 2025 championship culture in the clubhouse.
SurveyWill Ben Rortvedt see significant playing time with the Dodgers in 2026?
Will Ben Rortvedt see significant playing time with the Dodgers in 2026?
already voted 0 people