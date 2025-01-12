Where to watch Christopher O'Connell vs Tommy Paul live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Christopher O’Connell faces off against Tommy Paul in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the USA can stay fully informed with details on the match date, start time, and live streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting showdown.

[Watch Christopher O’Connell vs Tommy Paul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Tommy Paul, one of the top American hopes for the Australian Open, is set to make his debut in the year’s first Grand Slam, aiming for a strong victory to advance to the second round. He will face local Christopher O’Connell, who may be the underdog but has the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd, eager to impress.

The winner of this match is lined up to face the Japanese Kei Nishikori, who defeated Thiago Moura in his first-round match, making this upcoming clash even more highly anticipated as both players prepare for an exciting showdown.

When will the Christopher O’Connell vs Tommy Paul match be played?

Christopher O’Connell plays against Tommy Paul in the 2025 Australian Open first round this Sunday, January 12, with the match scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM (ET).

Christopher O’Connell of Australia – Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Christopher O’Connell vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Christopher O’Connell vs Tommy Paul in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2025 Australian Open clash between Christopher O’Connell and Tommy Paul, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ESPN+ and ESPN2.