Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva will face each other in the 2025 US Open first round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Jannik Sinner heads into his tournament debut as one of the top favorites for the title, looking to put a frustrating finish in Cincinnati behind him after retiring in the final while trailing 0-5 in the opening set.

The Italian wants to open with a strong performance as he sets his sights on a deep run. Across the net will be Czech player Vit Kopriva, ranked No. 89 in the world, who embraces the underdog role and hopes to pull off an upset to reach the second round.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva match be played?

Jannik Sinner takes on Vit Kopriva in the 2025 US Open first round this Tuesday, August 26th. The action will start at 11:00 AM (ET).

Vit Kopriva of Czechia – Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.