US Open

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Novak Djokovic of Serbia
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesNovak Djokovic of Serbia

Novak Djokovic will face off against Taylor Fritz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most highly anticipated quarterfinal matchups is on deck, as Novak Djokovic looks to extend his remarkable career with another deep Grand Slam run. The Serbian star has been moving through the draw with trademark consistency.

Standing in his way is world No. 4 Taylor Fritz, who has impressed throughout the tournament. Playing in front of a home crowd, the American is determined to deliver a statement performance and knock out one of the sport’s all-time greats.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match be played?

Novak Djokovic takes on Taylor Fritz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals this Tuesday, September 2. The action will start at 8:10 PM (ET).

Taylor Fritz of the United States – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Taylor Fritz of the United States – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:10 PM
CT: 7:10 PM
MT: 6:10 PM
PT: 5:10 PM

Novak Djokovic displays discomfort during US Open press conference after question about upcoming match

Novak Djokovic displays discomfort during US Open press conference after question about upcoming match

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.

