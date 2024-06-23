Spain will take on Albania in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Albania vs Spain: Where and how to watch live UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Spain will face Albania in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Albania vs Spain live in the USA on ViX]

It is the final Matchday, and everything is still up for grabs in Group B. Although Spain have already secured their qualification after impressive victories against Croatia and Italy, they aim to finish the group stage on a high note by securing first place.

To achieve this, a draw will suffice, and even a defeat could leave them as leaders depending on Italy’s performance. For Albania, the situation is more complex: they need to win by a significant goal difference, if possible, and await the outcome of the Italy vs. Croatia match.

Albania vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country

Albania: 9:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Albania vs Spain in the USA

In one of the Group B‘s decisive match, Spain and Albania face off in a duel that promises to be thrilling. In the USA, you can watch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Albania and Spain.

Albania vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Albania: TV Klan

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 3, Ketnet

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports