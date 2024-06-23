Croatia will face Italy in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Croatia vs Italy: Where and how to watch live UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

In a decisive game, Croatia will take on Italy in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

It is a crucial game in group B of Euro 2024. Italy, with 3 points from a win and a loss, holds a relatively comfortable position in the group. A draw could suffice for them to advance, provided Albania does not win their match. This puts Italy in a favorable spot as they prepare for their crucial game against Croatia.

On the other hand, Luka Modric’s Croatia face a more daunting task. They must secure a victory to stay in the competition. Any other result would either eliminate them or leave them as a third-placed team with only 2 points, making it challenging to qualify as one of the top 4 third-placed teams.

Croatia vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Croatia vs Italy in the USA

With qualification at stake, Croatia and Italy clash in a thrilling duel for Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can watch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Croatia and Italy.

Croatia vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, T Sports

Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1, TLN

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2 BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports