Serbia has issued a stern ultimatum to UEFA, threatening to withdraw from Euro 2024 following disturbing chants heard during the Croatia-Albania match. The game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was marred by chants referencing the killing of Serbians, igniting outrage across the Serbian football community.

Jovan Surbatovic, the general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, minced no words in condemning the incident. In an interview with Serbian state broadcaster RTS, Surbatovic insisted on severe sanctions from UEFA, even hinting at Serbia’s potential withdrawal from the tournament if justice is not served.

The controversy comes hot on the heels of Serbia’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to England in their Group C opener. Surbatovic expressed certainty that UEFA would take action, particularly in light of their recent decision to revoke the credentials of Kosovar journalist Arlind Sadiku. Sadiku had provoked Serbian fans with a nationalist gesture during the match against England, exacerbating tensions.

Serbian federation issues statement

“We will demand UEFA punish the federations of both teams involved,” Surbatovic declared, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and fair play in football.

In response to the incident, the Serbian FA formally wrote to UEFA’s general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, condemning what they termed as “shameful joint chanting.”

A streaker is taken away by stewards

The Serbian federation was fined for fan violence during their game against England and could face another fine along with Albania for nationalist displays by their supporters in earlier matches.

With their next match against Slovenia looming on Thursday, Serbia finds itself at a crossroads. Surbatovic, appealing to Serbian supporters’ sense of dignity, urged restraint and gentlemanly conduct amidst the escalating tensions.