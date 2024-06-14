Hungary play against Switzerland in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Hungary vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Hungary play against Switzerland in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover your viewing options here, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can watch this game on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Hungary vs Switzerland live in the USA on ViX]

The start of Group A was marked by the overwhelming victory of the hosts, Germany, who defeated a powerless Scotland 5-1. This result places Germany as the sole leaders, but they could share the top spot if either Hungary or Switzerland wins their Matchday 1 game.

The hosts remain the heavy favorites to win the group, and with Scotland needing to recover from a challenging result, the match between these rivals could have significant implications. Neither team seems to have a clear advantage, but both Hungary and Switzerland understand the importance of this duel, promising an intense contest.

Hungary vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Hungary: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in the USA

Hungary and Switzerland face off in a crucial Group A duel of Euro 2024. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland – IMAGO / Manuel Stefan

Euro 2024 is one of the most important tournaments this summer, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this Hungary vs. Switzerland matchup.

Hungary vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling