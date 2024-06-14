Spain play against Croatia in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Spain vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Spain will face Croatia in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover your viewing options here, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can watch this game on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

It is undoubtedly one of the standout matches of the first Matchday in the Euro 2024 group stage. Two rivals, both among the top contenders to reach the final stages of the tournament, will face each other. In a group that also includes Italy, every point is crucial.

Spain are coming off a disappointing performance in the last World Cup, in stark contrast to Croatia, who secured third place, although they couldn’t replicate their 2018 final appearance. However, the story is different now. Both teams have shown a high level of play in the friendlies leading up to the Euro, making this a game where anything could happen.

Spain vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 16)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 16)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 16)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Croatia in the USA

Croatia and Spain will face off in a true clash of giants in Group B of Euro 2024. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024 is one of the most important tournaments this summer, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Spain and Croatia.

Spain vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio, UK BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, FOX Sports.