Romania and Ukraine will face each other for the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage.

Group E of Euro 2024, like Group C, has clear favorites to finish as leaders: Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium. The other three teams are expected to compete intensely for qualification in their head-to-head matches. These duels promise to be intense because the teams are of similar strength.

This is the case with Ukraine and Romania, two rivals who understand the importance of each game and each point won or lost. Ukraine seem to have an advantage, with a team that showed a good level in the qualification phase for this tournament. However, Romania have made significant progress in recent years and hopes to consolidate that growth with a strong performance in the Euro.

Romania vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Romania: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

Ukraine: 4:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine in the USA

Romania and Ukraine will face off in an exciting match as Group E action kicks off at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer's most important tournaments, showcasing Europe's top teams and players.

Romania vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Romania: VOYO, Pro TV

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling