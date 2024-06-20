Slovakia will face play against Ukraine in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Slovakia vs Ukraine: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Slovakia will face Ukraine in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Slovakia vs Ukraine live in the USA on ViX]

Two rivals face each other who had very different starts to Euro 2024. On one side is Slovakia, whose debut could not have been better: against all odds, they beat Belgium 1-0, the main candidates to top the group. Now, the Slovaks are aiming for more.

With the peace of mind of having 3 valuable points in their pockets, it is time for them to consolidate their leadership. To do this, they will need to beat Ukraine, who had a disastrous debut, losing 3-0 to Romania. With Belgium awaiting them in the final Matchday, Ukraine need a good result in this game to have any chance of progressing.

Slovakia vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Slovakia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Ukraine: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine in the USA

On Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage, Slovakia will aim to qualify for the next round against a Ukraine team in desperate need of points. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Oleksandr Tymchyk of Ukraine – IMAGO / Action Plus

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of the summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated Slovakia vs Ukraine showdown.

Slovakia vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: RTL+. MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Slovakia: Voyo, Markiza TV

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

Ukraine: Megogo, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports