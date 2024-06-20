Slovakia will face Ukraine in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
Two rivals face each other who had very different starts to Euro 2024. On one side is Slovakia, whose debut could not have been better: against all odds, they beat Belgium 1-0, the main candidates to top the group. Now, the Slovaks are aiming for more.
With the peace of mind of having 3 valuable points in their pockets, it is time for them to consolidate their leadership. To do this, they will need to beat Ukraine, who had a disastrous debut, losing 3-0 to Romania. With Belgium awaiting them in the final Matchday, Ukraine need a good result in this game to have any chance of progressing.
Slovakia vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 AM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Slovakia: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Ukraine: 4:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine in the USA
On Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage, Slovakia will aim to qualify for the next round against a Ukraine team in desperate need of points. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of the summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated Slovakia vs Ukraine showdown.
Slovakia vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: RTL+. MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Slovakia: Voyo, Markiza TV
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2
Ukraine: Megogo, MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports