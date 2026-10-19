Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Game 2 WNBA Finals on October 19, 2026

Atlanta Dream face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals after Golden State took the opener. Find out how to watch the championship matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Tournament WNBA Finals Date Monday, October 19, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network, CNBC, NBC Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries in the USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals will be available to watch live on television via USA Network, CNBC and NBC, or stream online through Peacock.

Can I watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries for free?

There are no free streaming options for Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries Game 2. Peacock requires a paid subscription to stream the WNBA Finals, and there is no free streaming option listed.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Golden State Valkyries lead the Atlanta Dream 1-0 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, making Game 2 a critical opportunity for both teams. Golden State won the opener 68-64 at Chase Center after overcoming a nine-point deficit and taking control late in the game. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 26 points, while Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray‘s 19 points.

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Dream and Kaila Charles #6 of the Valkyries (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Atlanta had several opportunities to steal Game 1 but could not finish offensively. The Dream shot just 32.8% from the field and made only one field goal over the final 7:16. They also missed three three-pointers during the final minute, including a potential game-tying attempt by Gray with 23.8 seconds remaining.

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That makes Game 2 particularly important for the Dream. Falling behind 2-0 would leave Atlanta needing to win four of the final five games, including potentially another contest at Chase Center.

Golden State, meanwhile, can put itself in a commanding position by protecting home court for a second straight game. The Valkyries have also now beaten Atlanta in all four of their meetings during the 2026 season, including the playoffs.

The series is historic regardless of the outcome because neither franchise has won a WNBA championship. Golden State reached the Finals just one year after making its inaugural WNBA playoff appearance, while Atlanta returned to the championship series for the first time since 2013.

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The two teams also eliminated the defending champions from the previous two seasons: Golden State swept the 2025 champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, while Atlanta swept the New York Liberty, who won the 2024 title.

Golden State’s biggest advantage entering Game 2 is its defense and depth. The Valkyries finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed with a 32-12 record and entered the Finals after sweeping Las Vegas. Atlanta was the No. 4 seed at 30-14 and also swept its way through the semifinals.

What time is the Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries match?

The Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Game 2 starts today, Monday, October 19, at 8:00 PM ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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