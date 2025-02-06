Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark approves Patrick Mahomes’ WNBA proposal

Caitlin Clark is a well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan. While the Indiana Fever star didn’t want to confirm her Super Bowl LIX appearance, the WNBA Rookie of the Year has opened up about her support for Patrick Mahomes’ bid to bring a new WNBA team to Kansas City.

Speaking at the annual Women’s Sports Awards, via Marca, Clark was fully on board with the idea. “Kansas City would be a good spot for it,” she said. “It’s a great sports town that supports women’s sports. The way women’s basketball has taken off is truly incredible. This is just the beginning. It’s showing the world how great and fun it is to watch women’s athletics.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes, who has expressed his wish to own a WNBA team on several occasions, doubled down on his sentiment in a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl on Thursday. “I think it would be amazing, you see how Kansas City has embraced all sports that have been in the city, especially women’s sports. I’ve seen it first hand with the Kansas City Current,” Mahomes said, according to Fox 4 channel.

He added, “I know if we were able to get a WNBA team to Kansas City, it would be packed every single night. That’s just the type of atmosphere that we have. I’m hoping we can get that done and we can continue to push women’s sports forward.”

Patrick Mahomes wants a WNBA team (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The two-time MVP has certainly invested a lot in Kansas City, as he is a part owner for the Royals, Sporting KC and KC Current. “I would love to own an NBA and WNBA team. I mean that’s the goal. I want to try to do whatever I can to bring it to Kansas City. I think we have the infrastructure, we have the fanbase. People will come out and support it but I know there’s a lot steps,” Mahomes explained.

Women’s basketball is expanding

The WNBA has been growing in recent years, featuring 13 teams in 2024 with more expansion on the horizon. The Golden State Valkyries will debut in 2025, followed by the Toronto and Portland teams in 2026.

The Valkyries will have their debut on May 16, when they host the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center in San Francisco. Coached by Natalie Nakase, their roster has talents such as Kate Martin, Temi Fagbenle, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton and more.

Meanwhile, the WNBA is not the only league expanding. Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the new women’s 3×3 league Unrivaled is another example of the growth of the sport. Unrivaled also has several famous investors, such as tennis star Coco Gauff, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, actor Ashton Kutcher and many more.

