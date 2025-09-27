Cheryl Reeve issues strong criticism of the officiating after the Lynx’s Game 3 loss to the Mercury in the WNBA semifinals

There’s no doubt that both WNBA semifinal series are shaping up to be some of the most competitive in recent memory — and game by game, that continues to prove true. The Phoenix Mercury came out on top in Game 3 of their series against the Minnesota Lynx, though Cheryl Reeve remains convinced that the officiating played a significant role in the game’s outcome.

The final score showed just an eight-point difference, with the Mercury taking the game 84–76. However, throughout the contest, the action on the court was even more closely matched than the numbers suggest.

Reeve believes the officiating had an impact on the flow of the game, suggesting that if certain fouls had been called in her team’s favor, the final outcome might have been different.

“When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights. This is the look that our league wants for some reason,” Reeve said. “We were trying to play through it. We try not to make excuses. One of the best players in the league shot zero free throw. Zero. And she had five fouls. Zero free throws.“

Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected.

“Had her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out, and probably has a fracture. If this is what our league wants, OK. But I want to call for a change of leadership, at the league level, when it comes to officiating. It’s bad for the game.”

Reeve’s strong postgame criticism

As Minnesota’s head coach continued speaking, the tone of her remarks grew increasingly heated and pointed, culminating in a strong rebuke of the officiating following the game against the Mercury.

“The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is (expletive) malpractice,” she continued. “I can take an L with the best of ’em. I don’t think we should’ve had to play through more than they did. I think it’s (expletive). And all of (the refs) tonight, ‘It wasn’t my call. I don’t know. I didn’t have that. I didn’t see it though.’ (expletive) awful.”

What’s next for the Lynx?

WNBA Semifinals action heats up as the Phoenix Mercury aim to eliminate the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4. The must-see matchup is scheduled for Sunday, September 28th. The game will be hosted on the Mercury’s home court at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

After Phoenix grabbed a pivotal 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, the Lynx face a win-or-go-home scenario.