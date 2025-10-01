Fever announce another injury after WNBA playoff exit without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham

The Indiana Fever’s WNBA season came to an end after a Game 5 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Shortly after the elimination, the franchise released an update on the health of one of its key players, who now joins Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham on the growing injury list.

Kelsey Mitchell, one of the standout performers for Stephanie White’s team during the final stretch of the campaign, experienced extreme cramping in her lower body and was taken to the hospital following the game. She will remain under medical supervision by the medical staff.

The news was shared through the Fever’s official website via a brief statement providing information on Mitchell’s condition.

“On Tuesday night, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell experienced extreme cramping in her lower body during the third quarter of the Fever’s game at Las Vegas. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released late Tuesday night. Mitchell will remain under the supervision of the Fever medical team and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever.

Injuries: The Fever’s Achilles’ heel

The Indiana Fever’s impressive campaign has been dealt a brutal, season-ending blow as both superstar guard Caitlin Clark and key veteran Sophie Cunningham were out for the remainder of the season.

Clark, the face of the franchise, had her sophomore season cut short by a persistent groin injury, while Cunningham’s gritty two-way presence was lost to a torn MCL suffered late in the year.

The loss of both dynamic scorers and high-impact players, especially in the backcourt, left a depleted Fever roster facing an uphill battle to keep their playoff aspirations alive till the end. This double whammy of major injuries has effectively derailed what was a promising year of growth for Indiana.