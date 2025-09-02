Fever make contract decision with another veteran as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham remain out

The WNBA regular season is slowly approaching its final moments, and several teams such as the Indiana Fever, are still battling for a spot in the playoffs. While they haven’t officially clinched a berth yet, all signs point to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham’s team securing their ticket to the postseason.

It’s well known that Cunningham won’t return to the court for several months, while Clark’s situation continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. As a result, Stephanie White’s team has secured the continued presence of another veteran to help fill the void left by their absences.

Shey Peddy, a seasoned veteran with extensive experience, has signed a third 7-day hardship contract with the Fever. With this move, the team adds another point guard to bolster its backcourt depth.

The news was confirmed by reporter Tony East through his official X account (formerly Twitter): “Shey Peddy has signed a third 7-day hardship contract with the Indiana Fever.”

Shey Peddy #5 of the Indiana Fever dribbles up court.

What happened to Clark and Cunningham?

The Indiana Fever’s playoff aspirations have been significantly challenged by the absence of two key players: star Caitlin Clark and veteran guard Sophie Cunningham. Clark, the team’s leading scorer and primary playmaker, has been sidelined for 19 games with a persistent right groin injury, an ailment she sustained on July 15.

Her prolonged absence has forced the Fever to adjust their offensive strategy and rely on a more collective scoring effort. Adding to the team’s woes, Cunningham, a critical part of the Fever’s backcourt depth and outside shooting, has been out since mid-August with an important and severe knee injury.

The dual-injury blow has tested the Fever’s resilience as they fight to secure a postseason spot, highlighting the team’s reliance on their top talent and forcing other players to step up in their absence.

Are the Fever headed to the Playoffs?

While the Fever remain in contention in the Eastern Conference, their playoff spot has yet to be secured. Four games remain on the schedule — against the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, and Minnesota Lynx — that could ultimately punch their ticket to the postseason.

