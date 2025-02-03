Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark talks Super Bowl plans after praising Taylor Swift

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who doesn’t hide her love for the Kansas City Chiefs, remained coy about whether she will attend the Super Bowl this Sunday. After she was seen sitting beside Taylor Swift during the team’s playoff win over the Houston Texans two weeks ago, fans are curious if the two will be spotted together again.

“I haven’t decided, we’ll see. I might be at the Super Bowl. I might not be at the Super Bowl. I don’t know,” Clark told the press during her No. 22 jersey retirement ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Clark recently opened up about her experience watching the Chiefs alongside Swift, whom she described as “very sweet and very kind,” as well as “very normal.” The WNBA star is a fan of the global pop icon, even attending her record-breaking Eras Tour last year.

The Fever guard also told David Eickholt that it was “just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs. Getting to share that, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love this. She loves the Chiefs as much as me.'” Swift is expected to attend the big game in New Orleans after making an appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift watching the Chiefs’ game (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Clark has been a Chiefs fan since childhood

Clark is not only friendly with Swift but also has a connection with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. She appeared on the New Heights podcast last year and shared why she is such a big Chiefs fan.

“I had family in Kansas City, and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City, so that’s just the closest NFL team. My dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up. People think I’m like a bandwagon Chiefs fan, but I’m like, ‘No, I was there before Patrick (Mahomes) and Travis.’ We were ride-or-die, so we’ve been big fans,” she said.

Clark has stayed busy during the offseason

While Clark declined to play for Unrivaled, the new 3v3 league this offseason, she is already working with the Fever’s new coaching staff, including head coach Stephanie White, who attended her Iowa jersey retirement ceremony, as well as player development coach Keith Porter.

The Indiana Fever will open the WNBA season at home against the Chicago Sky on May 17. However, the team has several preseason games lined up: they will face the Atlanta Dream on March 11 and May 10, as well as Brazil’s national team in Iowa on May 4.

