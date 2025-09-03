Jacy Sheldon’s profile: Who is the Washington Mystics guard? Age, height, career milestones and more

Jacy Sheldon’s rise from Ohio high school standout to college sensation at Ohio State hinted at a player capable of reshaping expectations. Her precision on the court made her a prospect that teams across the WNBA closely monitored.

Selected in the top five of the 2024 WNBA Draft, she entered a professional league already buzzing with talent. Early performances with the Dallas Wings highlighted her versatility, hinting at a guard with playmaking instincts.

By 2025, trades and team changes brought her to the Washington Mystics, a young roster in need of leadership and depth. Her journey reflects both resilience and adaptability, with each new environment shaping her emerging identity.

How old is Jacy Sheldon?

Born on August 23, 2000, in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon is 25 years old. Her journey from a standout high school athlete to a WNBA professional reflects a trajectory marked by dedication and skill.

Jacy Sheldon #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes controls the ball during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round game in 2024. (Source: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

How tall is Jacy Sheldon?

At 5 feet 10 inches, Jacy Sheldon possesses the ideal height for a guard, enabling her to both defend effectively and execute plays with precision. Her stature contributes to her versatility on the court.

Jacy Sheldon’s personal backdrop

Jacy Sheldon was born in Olmsted Falls and raised in Dublin, Ohio. Her parents, Duane and Laura Sheldon, have deep ties to athletics—Duane coached basketball, while Laura led volleyball teams. This environment fostered her early passion for sports.

Her family’s influence extended beyond her parents. Her brother, Ajay Sheldon, played college basketball for Ohio University, and her younger sister, Emmy, has been a source of inspiration for her. Together, the Sheldon siblings have forged their paths through basketball with the support of their family.

Jacy Sheldon’s social media accounts

Jacy Sheldon maintains an active presence on social media platforms, where she shares insights into her professional journey and personal life. Her Instagram account (@jacysheldon) boasts over 67,000 followers, featuring a mix of on-court highlights, personal moments, and promotional content.

Jacy Sheldon #4 of the Dallas Wings plays against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on August 20, 2024. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In addition to IG, she is also active on X (@JacySheldon), where she engages with fans and shares updates about her career and personal experiences. Her TikTok presence further showcases her personality and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life.

What is Jacy Sheldon’s jersey number?

In the WNBA, Jacy Sheldon dons the number 4 jersey, a choice that holds personal significance and aligns with her team’s roster. This number has become synonymous with her dynamic playing style and leadership on the court.

Her jersey number reflects her commitment to her team and the sport, embodying the values of dedication and teamwork that she carries both on and off the court.

Jacy Sheldon’s career highlights

Drafted fifth overall (2024): She entered the WNBA when the Dallas Wings selected her fifth overall in the 2024 draft. This high pick reflected her standout collegiate career at Ohio State and her potential as a versatile guard. She immediately drew attention as one of the top rookies of her class.

Rookie season impact: In her debut season, she played 40 games, starting in 26, and averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her early performances highlighted her court vision and ability to contribute both as a scorer and facilitator.

Trade to Connecticut Sun (2025): Midway through her second season, she was traded to the Connecticut Sun. There, she increased her averages to 7.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, showing growth and adaptability in a new system.

Joining the Washington Mystics (2025): Later in 2025, she joined the Mystics, a move aimed at strengthening their backcourt depth. Her arrival brought a mix of youth and professional experience to a team rebuilding around emerging talent.

Playing style recognition: She is known for her quickness, defensive tenacity, and balanced offensive game. Coaches and analysts highlight her as a guard who can impact both ends of the floor, combining shooting, passing, and basketball IQ in ways that make her a valuable rotational piece.

Off-court ventures: Beyond basketball, she has leveraged her growing profile to engage with fans on social media and participate in endorsements. This off-court presence adds a dimension to her professional identity and extends her influence beyond the WNBA.