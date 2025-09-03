Julie Vanloo’s profile: Age, height, partner, family, career highlights and all of the Los Angeles Sparks star

Julie Vanloo has carved out an unconventional path to the WNBA. She entered the league not as a fresh-faced rookie but as an experienced leader whose résumé spans top European clubs and national triumphs.

Her presence bolsters a Los Angeles Sparks roster in transition, emerging from a whirlwind week that saw her waived and re-signed—an abrupt detour that underscores both her resilience and rising stock as a guard with poise and vision.

Beyond the stat line, she brings something less tangible but no less vital: multilingual leadership. She quietly anchors locker room chemistry, translating between teammates from across the globe and forging bonds.

How old is Julie Vanloo?

Julie Vanloo, born on February 10, 1993, from Ostend, Belgium, is 32 years old as of 2025. Her journey to the WNBA defies the typical path: rather than entering as a fresh-faced rookie, she arrived with decades of professional experience across Europe.

Julie Vanloo #35 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Aces in 2025. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

How tall is Julie Vanloo?

Official records list Julie Vanloo’s height at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). Although unassuming in stature, her court presence stretches well beyond her physical frame. Her ability to weave through defenses, deliver precise assists, and space the floor with her shooting makes her a potent force, proving that impact in basketball often transcends height.

Julie Vanloo’s family and origins

Julie Vanloo has maintained a notably private personal life, and public records remain silent on family details beyond her professional persona. This discretion has invited speculation, yet underscores her preference to separate life from the limelight.

What is firmly documented is her unwavering connection to Belgium. Raised in Ostend, she has donned the Belgian Cats jersey since her teenage years, emerging as both a reliable scorer and locker-room presence with international pedigree.

Her identity remains firmly intertwined with her national team, where she has become a generational figure—one whose legacy is built less on headlines and more on quiet leadership.

What is Julie Vanloo’s jersey number?

Julie Vanloo carries the number 35 in the WNBA, a choice that has remained consistent through her stints with the Mystics and Sparks. That jersey has accompanied her across career-defining moments: from making history as an undrafted rookie in Washington to navigating upheaval with the Valkyries, and then stepping into a fresh chapter with Los Angeles.

Julie Vanloo #35 of the Los Angeles Sparks during play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half in 2025. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Julie Vanloo’s career highlights

Making History as Oldest Rookie (2024): She entered the WNBA as the oldest rookie, immediately rewriting Mystics’ rookie records — notably ranking among the top five all-time for three-pointers made by a newcomer and recording the seventh-highest assists total by a rookie in league history.

Mystics Tenure | Consistency Meets Efficiency: Starting 34 of 40 games, she averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while making 72 threes at a 32.4% clip — numbers that fed into a collection of rising rookie milestones.

Expansion Draft Pivot and Valkyries Chapter: Selected by the Golden State Valkyries in December 2024, she brought European savvy to the fledgling franchise. But the 2025 season took a sudden turn: returning from EuroBasket on a grueling transatlantic flight, she learned she had been waived—a decision criticized for its timing and abruptness by teammates and fans alike.

EuroBasket Glory and Immediate Transition to L.A. Sparks: Earlier in 2025, she captured her second consecutive EuroBasket title with Belgium. Barely days after that triumph, she was cut from the Valkyries. Yet her resilience paid off when the Los Angeles Sparks added her to their roster three days later, valuing her ball control, shooting, and veteran composure amid team struggles.

