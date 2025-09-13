WNBA Rumors: Western Conference team emerges as potential suitor for Angel Reese

Finishing last in the Eastern Conference undeniably reflects just how tough the WNBA season was for the Chicago Sky, a result that carries consequences heading into the future. With Angel Reese under scrutiny following her recent controversial comments, many are not ruling out a potential trade during the offseason.

So, what could be her next destination if a trade does happen? While several franchises might be interested in the former LSU star’s services, according to insider reports, Reese may be headed to the West Coast.

According to PFSN writer Aharon Abhishek, the Los Angeles Sparks could be a great fit for one of the WNBA’s top defensive players to showcase her full talent heading into the future.

“The Sparks have missed the postseason for two straight years, and adding Reese would strengthen their defense, a major area of concern after they lost center Cameron Brink for the first half of the season.”

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky.

Is Angel Reese heading out of Chicago?

Her entrance into the league was extraordinary, but her second year with the Sky didn’t go as planned. This situation, combined with the recent controversy surrounding her, has led many to consider the possibility that Angel Reese might leave the franchise in search of a fresh start.

The @TheDunkCentral reported via X: “The Chicago Sky could attempt to trade Angel Reese this summer, and she’s expected to draw interest from multiple teams.”

“Multiple WNBA teams will pursue a trade for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese this offseason, sources told DallasHoopsJournal. “Sky players, coaches and higher-ups are not happy with Reese after what she said to the Chicago Tribune, sources said. Chicago could attempt to trade Reese this offseason, sources said.”

Reese’s controversy with the Sky

One of the league’s top stars in recent weeks found herself embroiled in controversy—not only with her teammates but also with the upper management of the Sky—after demanding a more competitive roster to achieve better results. Will Reese get what she wants on another team? Or will she stay in the Windy City to fight for a championship next season?

