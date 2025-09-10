Fever’s Sophie Cunningham fires back at Angel Reese after controversial comments by Sky star

The WNBA is entering a decisive stretch of its season, but in this case, the players making headlines are far from playing playoffs. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was disciplined by her team following a series of controversial comments — a situation that prompted Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham to speak out.

It’s well known that one of Stephanie White’s key players — who will miss the postseason due to a season-ending knee injury — remains highly active on social media. This time, through her podcast, she addressed Reese’s recent comments about the quality of the Chicago Sky roster.

“No that’s not great and I get when you’re losing and it’s been a frustrating season, like everyone is feeling those emotions,” Cunningham started. “And when I say everyone, it’s not just her, I’m sure her teammates feel it, her coaches feel it, the organization feels, the fans, like literally everyone feels that.

“And there’s some things that you, and this is coming from me, there is some things that you can’t say. And I think one of my biggest things is I’m a very team first person. Like I always put the team before my feelings and I think that should be a standard. So you got to protect your locker room and so you just can be saying everything your feeling because it’s just not a good look.”

What did Angel Reese say?

The Chicago Sky’s season was, without a doubt, a disappointment — especially for their star player, Angel Reese. The former LSU standout didn’t hold back, delivering blunt remarks about the overall performance and level of play shown by her team.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me,” Reese told reporters last week.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” she also added. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Reese’s suspension

Following controversial comments she made to a local newspaper, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been suspended by the team. The organization announced that Reese had to miss the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces for “statements detrimental to the team.”

This internal punishment comes on top of a separate WNBA-mandated one-game suspension she received for accumulating her eighth technical foul of the season. In her comments, Reese had voiced her frustration with the team’s struggles, stating that the organization needed to “get great players” and that she might “have to move in a different direction” if things didn’t improve.

While she has reportedly apologized to her teammates, the Sky’s decision sends a clear message about accountability and team unity.