Angel Reese issues strong warning to Chicago Sky after disappointing WNBA season

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made it clear she is unhappy with how her team performed during the 2025 WNBA season. With a disappointing 9-30 record and missing the playoffs, the league’s standout delivered a strong message to both her teammates and the organization.

In a recent interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Reese stressed that they must do a better campaign next season and the franchise must sign impact players for next season — calling it as a “non-negotiable” condition.

“I’m not settling for the same s— we did this year,” Reese said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I am very vocal about what we need and what I want”.

Reese also hinted that her future with Chicago could depend on the team’s direction moving forward. While she expressed her desire to spend her entire WNBA career with the Sky, she admitted she would consider leaving if the roster does not improve.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts against the New York Liberty. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese added. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can”.

Despite the Sky’s struggles, Reese has been the team’s most consistent force, leading Chicago in both scoring and rebounding. She is averaging 14.6 points and 12.6 rebounds across 29 of the team’s 39 games this year.

Reese calls for point guard reinforcements

One area Reese specifically highlighted was the point guard position, currently held by veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who will miss the rest of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in a loss to the Indiana Fever.

While Vandersloot’s absence has been felt on the floor, Reese stressed that the Sky cannot simply wait for the 36-year-old to return from injury. Instead, she believes the franchise must target a younger guard who can compete for a championship right away.

“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at,” Reese said. “I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before”.