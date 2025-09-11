WNBA Rumors: Angel Reese could reportedly be traded due to behavioral issues with the Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky are going through one of their toughest stretches in recent memory, enduring a disastrous WNBA season with a 10-33 record. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, star forward Angel Reese expressed frustration with the team, and her controversial comments could have major repercussions.

For many within the Sky organization, her remarks were seen as crossing the line. Calling for roster upgrades is one thing, but publicly suggesting that her teammates weren’t good enough broke an unspoken locker room rule: keep frustrations in-house.

Apologies alone may not be enough to mend the damage. Sources told Dallas Hoops Journal that the Sky are seriously considering trading Reese, with multiple WNBA teams expected to show interest during the upcoming offseason.

The fallout was swift. The Sky suspended Reese for the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces, citing “detrimental comments” toward the team. Reese later apologized, insisting her words had been taken out of context and clarifying that she had no intention of disrespecting her teammates.

What did Reese say?

According to Dallas Hoops Journal, the Sky are actively weighing the possibility of trading the 23-year-old forward after her candid comments to the Chicago Tribune angered teammates, coaches, and front-office executives.

Reese didn’t hold back when asked about the direction of the franchise. “I’m not settling for the same s***t we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.”

What Reese could bring to other teams

For rival front offices, the chance to add a 6-foot-3 forward averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game is too enticing to ignore. Reese has already recorded 49 double-doubles in just 64 games, making her one of the most consistent rebounders in the WNBA and a cornerstone piece for any team looking to contend.