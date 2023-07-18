FIFA’s Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be one of the most important events of the summer. Especially, thanks to the rising popularity of many players such as Asishat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona and will represent Nigeria in the tournament.

Oshoala is, undoubtedly, one of the players to watch during the World Cup. She has been regarded as one of the most talented African players, and she has won African Women’s Footballer of the Year a record five times.

She has been a key figure for Barcelona to win the Champions League two times, as well as their four consecutive league titles since 2019. She has scored 83 goals in 89 appearances in the Spanish league with the Cules. So, check out more about her ahead of the World Cup.

How old is Asisat Oshoala?

Oshoala is 28 years old. She was born on October 9th, 1994 in Ikorodu, Nigeria. She started her professional career in her home country, playing for Robo FC and then Rivers Angels, before being transferred to Liverpool in 2015 to start her European career. Before joining Barcelona, she also played for Arsenal and the Chinese team Dalian Quanjian.

How tall is Asisat Oshoala?

Oshoala is reportedly 1.73 m tall, or 5 ft 8 in tall. She plays as striker, and she is known for her speed, as well as her athleticism. She is very talented when it comes to aerial play, as well as her intelligence and vision when playing, as she often plays from the midfield.

Who is Oshoala’s family: Father and brothers, marriage and kids

Oshoala explained to Barcelona’s official website that her family is polygamous, and that her father has two spouses as they are Muslim. “I live with it naturally because I have always seen it this way. My father has two wives, one of whom is my mother. I have seven siblings, two of whom are my mother’s daughters, and five are from the other woman who is married to my father,” she stated. However, Oshoala herself is not married and doesn’t have any children.

How much is Asisat Oshoala’s salary?

While her exact salary hasn’t been disclosed, we can assume that Oshoala might earn a salary between 80,000 and 100,000 euros per year in Barcelona. This number can be assume when comparing with other high-earners in the club, such as Alexia Putellas, who reportedly earns 150,000 euros per year (and must be the best paid player). Meanwhile, Caroline Graham, who is also a top player, reportedly earns 80,000 euros per year.

What are Asisat Oshoala’s social media accounts?

You can follow Asisat Oshoala on Instagram on her user (@asisat_oshoala), in which she posts about her career and personal life. She is also a regular user of Twitter, in which you can follow her with her user @AsisatOshoala.