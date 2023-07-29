Germany vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Germany will play against Colombia this Sunday, July 30 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a crucial duel as the two teams that began with victories in Group H are now facing each other. On one hand, it will be Germany, who secured a predictable and commanding victory against Morocco with a scoreline of 6-0, putting them on the brink of qualifying for the next stage.

To achieve this, they must secure another victory against the tough Colombian team, who recently defeated South Korea 2-0 in an important match, since prior to this result, it was speculated that these two teams would be vying for the second spot in the group. Now, Colombia have the opportunity to virtually secure their qualification, but they must emerge victorious in this upcoming clash against Germany.

Germany vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Australia: 7:30 PM

Bangladesh: 3:30 PM

Belgium: 11:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Canada: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Croatia: 11:30 AM

Denmark: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 12:30 PM

France: 11:30 AM

Germany: 11:30 AM

Ghana: 9:30 AM

Greece: 12:30 PM

India: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 10:30 AM

Israel: 12:30 PM

Italy: 11:30 AM

Jamaica: 4:30 AM

Kenya: 12:30 PM

Malaysia: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 AM

Morocco: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 11:30 AM

New Zealand: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 10:30 AM

Norway: 11:30 AM

Philippines: 5:30 PM

Poland: 11:30 AM

Portugal: 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 11:30 AM

Spain: 11:30 AM

Sweden: 11:30 AM

Switzerland: 11:30 AM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 10:30 AM

United States: 5:30 AM (ET)

Germany vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: RDS, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, TSN+, RDS App

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, directvsports.com, RCN Television, Caracol TV, DIRECTV Sports App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: NRK1, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, France 4

Germany: sportschau.de, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Maximo 1

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: fan code

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: UTV, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, ITVX, RTE Player, STV Scotland

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, RTS 2

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: TDP, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF zwei, TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com.