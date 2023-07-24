Jamaica has a lethal, fast, and smart striker in their squad called Kiki Van Zanten. She has shown since her first games with the national youth squads that she is destined to be a key player in the attacking formation.

However, Kiki was not born in Jamaica. She developed as a player in the United States, playing in the youth national teams and in the college system since 2019. There, she has taken her talent to another level.

Jamaica are in Group F with favorites France and Brazil, as well as underdog Panama. Jamaica have never advanced beyond the group stage before but things could take a different turn in 2023.

How old is Kiki Van Zante and how tall is she?

Kiki Van Zanten was born on August 25, 2001, in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, United States. She is 21 years old and 5-6 (1.68m) tall, which makes her an average height forward.

Where do her parents come from?

Kiki Van Zanten’s parents are of mixed heritage. Her father, Kent, is Dutch and played soccer in the United States. Her mother, Priscilla, is Jamaican and was a track runner in her country.

Kiki Van Zanten’s Social Media Accounts

Kiki Van Zanten has a strong presence on social media. Her Instagram account, @kikivanzanten, is full of photos and videos about her life and career. She also has interesting videos on TikTok, @kikivanzanten, and even more content on her Twitter, @kikivanzantenn.