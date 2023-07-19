Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have a Group A matchup with the cohosts opening the competition. It’s going to be New Zealand encountering Norway at Eden Park. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
New Zealand have the massive help of playing with a full crowd supporting them considering they are organizing the tournament. However, their history doesn’t indicate they are contenders. They are in fact going for their first WWC win in their sixth appearance.
Norway are the leading team in the group partly because they have a successful past. They have not only played every edition, but they also won it in 1995. The team with the third-most matches of this kind should be in the next round unless something unexpected happens.
New Zealand vs Norway: Kick-Off Time
New Zealand will play Norway at Eden Park on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Thursday, July 20.
Argentina: 4:00 AM
Australia: 5:00 PM
Belgium: 9:00 AM
Canada: 3:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 AM
Denmark: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 10:00 AM
France: 9:00 AM
Germany: 9:00 AM
Ghana: 7:00 AM
Greece: 10:00 AM
Ireland: 8:00 AM
Israel: 9:00 AM
Italy: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 10:00 AM
Mexico: 1:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 9:00 AM
New Zealand: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 AM
Norway: 9:00 AM
Philippines: 3:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 AM
Portugal: 8:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 9:00 AM
Singapore: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 AM
Sweden: 9:00 AM
Switzerland: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
United States: 3:00 AM (ET)
How to watch New Zealand vs Norway in your country
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Seven, 7plus,Optus Sport, RCN Nuestra Tele
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik
Canada: TSN4, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports
France: Molotov, Free, France 2
Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: ANT1+, ANT1
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Mexico: ViX, VIX+, RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, Fanatiz Mexico, TUDN En Vivo
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, RCN Nuestra Tele
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV
Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK Sport, NRK TV
Philippines: One Sports, Pilipinas Live, Cignal Play
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC Sport, SABC 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za
Spain: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2
Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, TRT Spor, RAI Sport 1, SRF Play, RTS 2, RTS Sport
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, RCN Nuestra Tele, FOX Network