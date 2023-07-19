New Zealand vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have a Group A matchup with the cohosts opening the competition. It’s going to be New Zealand encountering Norway at Eden Park. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch New Zealand vs Norway online free in the US on Fubo]

New Zealand have the massive help of playing with a full crowd supporting them considering they are organizing the tournament. However, their history doesn’t indicate they are contenders. They are in fact going for their first WWC win in their sixth appearance.

Norway are the leading team in the group partly because they have a successful past. They have not only played every edition, but they also won it in 1995. The team with the third-most matches of this kind should be in the next round unless something unexpected happens.

New Zealand vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

New Zealand will play Norway at Eden Park on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Thursday, July 20.

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 9:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Seven, 7plus,Optus Sport, RCN Nuestra Tele

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik

Canada: TSN4, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports

France: Molotov, Free, France 2

Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: ViX, VIX+, RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, Fanatiz Mexico, TUDN En Vivo

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, RCN Nuestra Tele

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK Sport, NRK TV

Philippines: One Sports, Pilipinas Live, Cignal Play

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC Sport, SABC 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za

Spain: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, TRT Spor, RAI Sport 1, SRF Play, RTS 2, RTS Sport

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, RCN Nuestra Tele, FOX Network