Switzerland vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Switzerland and Norway will face each other this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In their opening game, Switzerland, as expected, emerged as the favorites against the Philippines and secured a relatively comfortable victory. With this win, they now have control over their fate and can advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. However, their next match won’t be an easy one, as they are set to face Norway, a team considered to be one of the favorites to progress far in the competition.

Norway’s debut didn’t go as planned, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand. Knowing that another negative result would eliminate their chances of progressing, they are determined to go all out in pursuit of the three points in their upcoming match against Switzerland. It’s a crucial game for both teams.

Switzerland vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 AM

Australia: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 2:00 PM

Belgium: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 5:00 AM

Canada: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 10:00 AM

Denmark: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 11:00 AM

France: 10:00 AM

Germany: 10:00 AM

Ghana: 8:00 AM

Greece: 11:00 AM

India: 1:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 9:00 AM

Israel: 11:00 AM

Italy: 10:00 AM

Jamaica: 3:00 AM

Japan: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 AM

Malaysia: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 10:00 AM

New Zealand: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 AM

Norway: 10:00 AM

Philippines: 4:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 AM

Portugal: 9:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 AM

Serbia: 10:00 AM

Singapore: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 AM

Spain: 10:00 AM

Sweden: 10:00 AM

Switzerland: 10:00 AM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 9:00 AM

United States: 4:00 AM (ET)

Switzerland vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: France 2, Free, Molotov

Germany: sportschau.de, Das Erste

Ghana: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE Player, RTE 2, STV Scotland, UTV, ITVX

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, NRK Sport, TV6 Sweden, TV3 Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SABC 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: TDP, TRT Spor, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Player, ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.