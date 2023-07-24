Switzerland and Norway will face each other this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
In their opening game, Switzerland, as expected, emerged as the favorites against the Philippines and secured a relatively comfortable victory. With this win, they now have control over their fate and can advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. However, their next match won’t be an easy one, as they are set to face Norway, a team considered to be one of the favorites to progress far in the competition.
Norway’s debut didn’t go as planned, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand. Knowing that another negative result would eliminate their chances of progressing, they are determined to go all out in pursuit of the three points in their upcoming match against Switzerland. It’s a crucial game for both teams.
Switzerland vs Norway: Kick-Off Time
Switzerland vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming
