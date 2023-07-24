New Zealand will play against Philippines this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The New Zealand team faced a tough challenge against Norway, their direct rivals in the battle for the top two spots in Group A. However, they managed to secure a crucial 1-0 victory, putting themselves in a position to control their destiny and advance to the next round. In order to secure their spot, the New Zealand team must win their upcoming match on Matchday 2.
The task won’t be easy as they will be facing the Philippines, a team also eager for a win. The Filipino had a disappointing debut in this World Cup, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Another loss in this match would lead to their elimination, so they are determined not to lose.
New Zealand vs Philippines: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 AM
Australia: 3:30 PM
Bangladesh: 11:30 AM
Belgium: 7:30 AM
Brazil: 2:30 AM
Canada: 1:30 AM
Croatia: 7:30 AM
Denmark: 7:30 AM
Egypt: 8:30 AM
France: 7:30 AM
Germany: 7:30 AM
Ghana: 5:30 AM
Greece: 8:30 AM
India: 11:00 AM
Indonesia: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 6:30 AM
Israel: 8:30 AM
Italy: 7:30 AM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM
Japan: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 AM
Malaysia: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 PM (July 24)
Morocco: 7:30 AM
Netherlands: 7:30 AM
New Zealand: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 6:30 AM
Norway: 7:30 AM
Philippines: 1:30 PM
Poland: 7:30 AM
Portugal: 6:30 AM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 AM
Serbia: 7:30 AM
Singapore: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 7:30 AM
Spain: 7:30 AM
Sweden: 7:30 AM
Switzerland: 7:30 AM
UAE: 9:30 AM
UK: 6:30 AM
United States: 1:30 AM (ET)
New Zealand vs Philippines: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: NRK1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Molotov, Free, France 3
Germany: sportschau.de, the first
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: NRK TV, Viaplay Norway, NRK1, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Cignal Play, Philippines Live, One Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK1
Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: UTV, STV Player, ITVX, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.