New Zealand vs Philippines: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

New Zealand will play against Philippines this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch New Zealand vs Philippines online free in the US on Fubo]

The New Zealand team faced a tough challenge against Norway, their direct rivals in the battle for the top two spots in Group A. However, they managed to secure a crucial 1-0 victory, putting themselves in a position to control their destiny and advance to the next round. In order to secure their spot, the New Zealand team must win their upcoming match on Matchday 2.

The task won’t be easy as they will be facing the Philippines, a team also eager for a win. The Filipino had a disappointing debut in this World Cup, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Another loss in this match would lead to their elimination, so they are determined not to lose.

New Zealand vs Philippines: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 AM

Australia: 3:30 PM

Bangladesh: 11:30 AM

Belgium: 7:30 AM

Brazil: 2:30 AM

Canada: 1:30 AM

Croatia: 7:30 AM

Denmark: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 8:30 AM

France: 7:30 AM

Germany: 7:30 AM

Ghana: 5:30 AM

Greece: 8:30 AM

India: 11:00 AM

Indonesia: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 6:30 AM

Israel: 8:30 AM

Italy: 7:30 AM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM

Japan: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 AM

Malaysia: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 PM (July 24)

Morocco: 7:30 AM

Netherlands: 7:30 AM

New Zealand: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 6:30 AM

Norway: 7:30 AM

Philippines: 1:30 PM

Poland: 7:30 AM

Portugal: 6:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 AM

Serbia: 7:30 AM

Singapore: 1:30 PM

South Africa: 7:30 AM

Spain: 7:30 AM

Sweden: 7:30 AM

Switzerland: 7:30 AM

UAE: 9:30 AM

UK: 6:30 AM

United States: 1:30 AM (ET)

New Zealand vs Philippines: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: NRK1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Molotov, Free, France 3

Germany: sportschau.de, the first

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: NRK TV, Viaplay Norway, NRK1, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Cignal Play, Philippines Live, One Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK1

Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: UTV, STV Player, ITVX, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.