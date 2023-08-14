As the culmination of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draws near, and in anticipation of this monumental match, we are here to provide you with information regarding the duration of the FWWC final game.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has just four games remaining, and undoubtedly, they promise to be the most exhilarating ones. The upcoming semi-finals will feature Sweden vs Spain and Australia vs England. The defeated teams will contend in the third-place match.

On the other hand, the victorious teams will advance to the grand final, where the coveted title of champions will be up for grabs. With the notable contenders like the United States and Japan not in the championship race, the winners of this 2023 edition could emerge from any team.

FWWC final duration

The duration of the final game is uncertain as it will hinge on the outcome. However, one aspect that remains constant is the scheduled 90 minutes of regulation play, split into two 45-minute halves with a 15-minute halftime break.

If a winner emerges within this time, the final will conclude there. Yet, in the event of a tie, two additional periods of 15 minutes each, known as extra time, will ensue. Should parity persist even after extra time, the victor will be determined through a penalty shootout.