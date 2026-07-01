What is Senegal’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Belgium?

Senegal and Belgium meet in a Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams closely ranked in the FIFA rankings.

Senegal and Belgium meet in a Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup, aiming to take another step forward in this historic tournament. The Teranga Lions sit 18th in the FIFA rankings, a few places behind their opponents.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, sit in 10th place in the rankings, rounding out the prestigious top 10. Led by Kevin De Bruyne, the team aims to move beyond potential and establish itself as a genuine contender. The winner of Belgium vs. Senegal will advance to the Round of 16.

The African side’s standout figure is Sadio Mane, who will look to lead his nation as far as possible in the World Cup. Can Senegal pull off an upset?

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FIFA Ranking points for Senegal and Belgium

Senegal reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, finishing behind France and Norway in Group I. Their group-stage results saw them drop three places in the rankings, where they currently hold 1,653.43 points.

Krepin Diatta of Senegal.

Belgium, meanwhile, are also a step lower than they were previously. Despite winning Group G, Rudi Garcia’s side has dropped to 10th place in the rankings with a total of 1,735.41 points. Mexico and Portugal are ahead of Belgium in the FIFA ranking.

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What awaits Senegal or Belgium in the Round of 16?

Honduran referee Said Martinez has been appointed to officiate the match between Senegal and Belgium, with one more team set to advance to the Round of 16. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina awaits.

This match, which offers a place in the quarterfinals, will be played at Seattle Stadium. It is scheduled for Monday, July 6.